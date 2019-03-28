This former Worthing church is on the market for £750,000

A Grade II listed former church in Worthing has gone on the market.

Holy Trinity Church was built in the 1800s and comprises a former church with accommodation extending to a gross internal area of approximately 5,326sqft.

Holy Trinity Church in Worthing

| Also in the news – Hundreds with vitamin D deficiency admitted to hospital at Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and More than 40 per cent of jobs in Worthing could be under threat from automation |

There is a good-size entrance foyer, large main church hall of about 3,700sqft and various offices and store rooms.

Externally, the property benefits from mature lawned grounds to two sides and hardstanding providing off-road car parking.

The property occupies a prominent corner position fronting Gratwicke, Shelley and Eriswell Roads.

Holy Trinity Church in Worthing

Worthing’s main shopping precinct, seafront and promenade, with their mix of high street and independent restaurants, cafes, bars and hotels, are within walking distance, while Worthing railway station is within a mile.

The building is considered suitable for a variety of commercial uses, subject to obtaining any necessary consent.

Offers are invited for the freehold interest with full vacant possession at a guide price of £750,000 and prospective purchasers must submit offers in writing to the offices of Spratt and Son.

For further information or to arrange an appointment to view the property, contact Spratt and Son Commercial on 01903 234343.