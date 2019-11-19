This is how much Worthing has gained from National Lottery funding

The contribution of National Lottery funding to Worthing's heritage has been revealed as part of the draw's 25th birthday celebrations.

Since the lottery's first draw on November 19, 1994, more than £5million has been invested in our town, with money from every ticket sold going to causes across the UK.

Highdown Gardens is set to launch a £1million renovation supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, including the preservation of its rare and exotic flowers as well as the construction of a new visitor centre.

The landmark will be closed from December 21 to the end of the summer while work takes place, opening for two special days next year. Read more about the project here: Worthing’s world-famous Highdown Gardens to close for work on £1million project

Sustainable fishing has also been supported through the Last Fisherman Standing project, based in Worthing. With the decline of full-time fishing in the town, the project looked to explore and preserve Worthing's fishing heritage, while teaching the community new skills in fish cookery, boat building and net-mending.

The heritage fund also contributed to the regeneration of the Worthing Dome cinema from the late 90s into the 00s and continued its film theme with the 120 years of film in Sussex exhibition at the World of Words festival.

Stuart McLeod, area director London & South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “It’s the National Lottery’s 25th birthday and a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the impact of National Lottery funding across the UK and in Worthing. From saving historic buildings and helping nature to thrive to celebrating our diverse cultures and shared stories, there is so much that quite simply would not be possible without National Lottery players.”

Since the National Lottery's creation, more than £40billion has been raised for good causes across the UK. Specifically, The National Lottery Heritage Fund has invested:

- £1.6billion in landscapes and nature, including more than £950m in public parks and cemeteries

- £900million in places of worship

- £2.4billion to more than 1,200 museums and galleries across the UK

- £115million into community heritage

National Lottery funded sites across the UK are offering free entry or other special offers, between November 23 and December 1.