This is what West Sussex could look like by 2100 if sea levels rise

This is what West Sussex could look like by 2100 if sea levels continue to rise, according to a study.

Surging Seas has created an interactive map which shows what the world is projected to look like in the year 2100, after the polar ice caps melt and sea levels rise if current pollution rates continue. The project said: “Without big cuts in climate pollution, an unstable Antarctica could double previous sea level projections.” Surging Seas has been developed by Climate Central, a nonprofit science and news organisation which researches climate change. To view the interactive map, visit: sealevel.climatecentral.org/maps

Emsworth and Chichester

East Worthing and Lancing

Littlehampton would be particularly hard-hit, as the River Arun bursts its banks

Storrington and Steyning

