This is why Worthing Pier will be swamped by emergency services this evening

Members of the public have been advised not to be alarmed to see large numbers of emergency service personnel around the pier tonight.

Crews from Worthing, Littlehampton, East Preston and Storrington will be taking part in the simulated incident, which will test their response to a fire involving hte pier.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service will also be joined by HM Coastguard and the coastal wardens from Adur and Worthing Councils.

Worthing Pier

It is expected to begin at 8pm and to last for no longer than two hours.