This Modern Worthing townhouse close to Tesco and the A27 is open to offers over £375,000

Anyone relocating to the Worthing area for some coastal living will not want to miss out on this fantastic nearly-new townhouse.

Built in 2015, the property, in Nightingale Avenue, was completed to a high standard with generous room sizes and layouts designed for modern family living.

The ground floor is all about entertaining – the garage has been converted and knocked through into the kitchen/dining room to the rear, which now provides an amazing wow factor including a raised vaulted ceiling.

Offering plenty of space for a dining table, the well-laid-out kitchen with ample cupboards and worktops make this an ideal setting for a home-cooked family meal.

The lounge is located to the front and provides a lovely place to get together in front of the television for an evening movie.

Like any modern day family home a ground floor cloakroom is an absolute must have, and you can tick that off your list too.

The first floor comprises two generous bedrooms, and being equal in size there will certainly be no squabbling over who gets the larger room.

Both bedrooms are serviced by a modern family bathroom.

The top floor is the master suite, which is not only generous in size, but also benefits from an en-suite shower room and dressing area.

You will certainly be keeping this room for yourself.

The rear garden is low maintenance with artificial turf meaning you can leave the lawnmower behind.

This sunny aspect area is ideal for relaxing on a warm summer day or hosting a barbecue for family and friends.

Keep your car off road with the hardstanding located at the front.

For the weekly shop, Tesco at West Durrington can be found close by, and anyone needing access to the A27 for work will also find this easy to reach.

Price offers over £375,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Sawyers Estate Agents, 201 Heene Road, Worthing, BN11 4NN. Telephone 01903 231007 or email: info@sawyersestates.co.uk