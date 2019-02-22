This Rustington house has a heated swimming pool and room for a hot tub

This large, deceptively spacious, five bedroom, family home is situated on an excellent size plot in Rustington.

The property, in Seafield Road, offers incredibly spacious accommodation as well as secluded gardens with a swimming pool.

Seafield Road, Rustington

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, huge lounge/dining room, family room, newly-refitted kitchen/dining room, utility room, cloakroom, bedrooms one, a bath/shower room, a study/bedroom five and an inner hallway.

On the first floor there are three further bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms, as well as a shower room and a separate cloakroom.

Outside, there is a long private driveway to the front providing off-road parking and access to a larger-than-average garage.

There is also a double gate providing access to further hardstanding ideal for storing a small boat/caravan.

The rear garden is a wonderful feature offering an excellent degree of seclusion.

The main area is predominantly laid to lawn with patio areas and a feature heated swimming pool.

There is also hardstanding for a hot tub, a greenhouse, and a timber pool house.

A further area of garden is laid to patio with a feature pond and there is also hardstanding with a timber shed.

Rustington offers a great range of popular restaurants, cafes and pubs, as well as a good choice of independent shops together with a Waitrose and several other well-known high street brands including Iceland, WH Smith, Tesco, Next and Sainsbury’s.

The area is served with schools for all ages and the nearest railway station can be found at either Littlehampton or Angmering, with routes to London Victoria.

Price: £725,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk