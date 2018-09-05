Thomas Cook’s Judy celebrates 40 years as Rustington travel agent

When Judy Osborne got her job at Blue Star Travel in Rustington aged 18, she knew it was a career for life.

And 40 years later, her dedication to the travel industry has been rewarded.

Travel agent Judy Osborne has worked in Thomas Cook in Rustington for 40 years. Pictured, centre, with colleagues. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

The 58-year-old from Littlehampton has worked at the same branch, which is now Thomas Cook, in The Street, Rustington, for her entire career, barring three months training in Sutton.

The milestone was on September 1, and to celebrate her regional manager Kim Ralphs and colleagues presented her with flowers and a bottle of Champagne.

Judy said: “I love the job I do. I have worked with some fabulous people and booked some lovely holidays through the generations. I’m now booking holidays for the children of my longstanding customers, which is nice.”

In her time, she has booked some weird and wonderful trips, including visits to see polar bears, and exotic locales such as Easter Island and the Galapagos.

Judy said being good under pressure was key: as was the case when the Icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajökull spewed ash into the sky and grounded flights for almost a week in 2010.

Thomas Cook will also be holding an open morning on September 18 from 10am to 12pm where Judy’s customers past and present can celebrate with her over coffee and cake.