The High Street was closed to traffic for Wednesday evening's festivities, which included a host of stalls and attractions. Carol singers, Father Christmas and his elves were also on hand for the event.

Merry shoppers don festive hats jpimedia Buy a Photo

Staff from St Andrews Preschool with sweet Christmas treats jpimedia Buy a Photo

Brass players pave the way for Santa's arrival in town jpimedia Buy a Photo

Santa rides through the town jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more