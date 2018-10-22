Thousands pack Worthing park for magical Jack on the Green lights show

Thousands packed out a Worthing park for a night-time lights extravaganza at the weekend.

Regional arts charity Same Sky was behind the Jack on the Green event in Beach House Park, supported by Worthing Borough Council.

The family-friendly event offered free afternoon creative workshops, attended by more than 150 children, before visitors headed to the park at dusk to explore the magical light installations and projections.

They included a giant cockerel, life-size oak tree, woodland creatures and interactive games.

In total, more than 5,000 people were estimated to have attended – more than double the 2,000 crowd which headed to the first version of the event last year.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council’s cabinet member for regeneration, who attended the event with his family, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people flock to the town centre this weekend to enjoy such an excellent community-run event fit for all the family.

“I want to thank Same Sky for helping curate such a stunning spectacle but also praise everyone locally who supported what is fast becoming a firm favourite on the Worthing events calendar.”

In addition to the glow trail, this year’s event also featured collaborations with projectionist, Adam Seaman, arts group Creative Waves and East Beach Studio Artists Works that had featured in the sustainable light festival in Worthing in September.

The event was also supported by a crowdfunding campaign, which looks to ensure that the event becomes a much-loved local tradition for years to come.

Further details on the 2019 campaign will be available shortly at www.crowdfunder.co.uk

What did you think of the event?

Send your views and pictures to news@worthingherald.co.uk