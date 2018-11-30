Thousands raised at Care For Veterans’ annual charity Glitter Ball

Guests danced the night away at a charity ball, raising £9,000 for ex-service personnel with physical disabilities.

Care For Veterans’ third annual Glitter Ball at Fontwell Park Racecourse saw 130 guests enjoy a drinks reception with entertainment courtesy of jazz pianist Lucy Goldberg.

Guests party the night away at The Glitter Ball

This was followed by a three-course dinner, before a night of dancing to Arundel-based band, The Alternatives.

Other fun games during the evening included Play Your Cards Right, and there were opportunities to win prizes in the charity’s raffle.

Auctioneer Philip Belcher, from Bellmans, coordinated the charity auction which included lots such as an exclusive flight simulator experience, a weekend break and a private wine tasting.

Christine Gillott, Care for Veterans’ fundraising officer, said: “I would like to thank all of the guests who came and helped us raise such a fantastic amount of money for our veterans. To all of our volunteers and everyone who made the ball possible, we are so grateful for your support.

Live band, The Alternatives playing at the Glitter Ball

“All of the money raised will go towards the care and rehabilitation of our disabled veterans, who are facing the toughest battle of their lives.”

