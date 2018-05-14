Thousands raised for animal rescue charity

Well done to all the walkers who took part in the annual Walk for Wadars along Worthing seafront.

There more than 100 people taking part in the sponsored walk on Sunday morning, and a fair few four-legged friends, too.

Tracy Cadman, Wadars operations manager, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who took part in the walk. We hope to have raised several thousand pounds as a result of it, which will help us to care for even more animals.

“I’d also like to thank the volunteers who came along and helped. We really couldn’t have done it without them.”

The five-mile walk started at Goring Greensward and went along the prom to Worthing Pier and back.

Walk for Wadars is one of a number of events staged in aid of the charity each year. Anyone interested in finding out more should contact Wadars on 01903 247111 or email enquiries@wadars.co.uk for more information.