Thousands raised for St Barnabas House hospice at Worthing festive craft fair

A Christmas craft fair managed to raise more than £3,000 for St Barnabas House, to support care given to hospice patients over the festive period.

So This is Christmas craft fair, which took place at Worthing's Charmandean Centre, raised £3,392.68 for the hospice.

The Sussex Ghostbusters

The festive fair, organised in conjunction with the Northbrook Friend of St Barnabas, led to organiser The Fairy Tale Fair's highest fundraising total.

Featuring more than 70 stalls, the event provided lots of fun for guests including live entertainment from West Sussex Rock Choir, The Sussex Ghostbusters, Patcham Silver Band, Magic Martin and a visit from Santa and his elves!

Worthing mayor Paul Baker and Angela Standing, Arundel's town crier officially opened the fair on Sunday, December 2, and there were crowds of keen visitors queuing around the building to get in.

This takes the total raised for St Barnabas through Fairy Tale Fairs to £17,141.26. The group will be returning to Worthing Charmandean on Sunday, April 14, 2019 for its Easter fair in aid of St Barnabas House.

-----

Worthing festive craft fair returns in support of St Barnabas House hospice

Light up a Life at popular annual St Barnabas House service



St Barnabas House hospice shop holds 1920s themed party to celebrate 20 years of trading