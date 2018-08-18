Three arrested after armed police called to Hailsham industrial estate

Three men have been arrested after firearms were found on an industrial estate in Hailsham this evening (August 18).

Armed officers swarmed on Diplock Way as Sussex Police and the National Crime Agency investigated an incident close to the the Hailsham by-pass.

Armed officers at the scene

The agency, which combats serious and organised crime, said two firearms were recovered at the scene.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and are currently in custody.

NCA deputy director Chris Farrimond said: "As a result of this operation two firearms have been recovered and they will now be the subject of analysis.

"Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working very closely with our partners at Sussex Police as it progresses."