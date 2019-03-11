Three bedroom Worthing house in Elm Grove catchment area

This beautifully presented, three bedroom, terraced home is situated in popular West Worthing in the Elm Grove catchment area.

The property, in Elm Grove, is within easy reach of shops in Goring Road and the railway station.

Elm Grove, West Worthing

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge and a modern kitchen/breakfast room.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, the rest-facing rear garden is a particular feature with a large decked and patio area, and the remained laid to lawn.

There is also a timber shed and a brick outhouse.

Further benefits include gas central heating and double glazing.

Buses serve the area and Worthing town centre offers a comprehensive range of shopping facilities, amenities, bars and restaurants.

Guide price: £300,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 100 George V Avenue, Goring, Worthing, BN11 5RP. Telephone 01903 505111 or email: goring@michaeljones.co.uk