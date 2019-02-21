Emergency services are at the scene of a three-car collision on the A27 in Worthing.

The collision took place on the A27 westbound, between Busticle Lane and Lyons Way.

Police confirmed officers were called to the scene at 12.22pm and said ‘minor injuries’ were reported.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said two engines and a heavy rescue vehicle were currently in attendance.

The road is reported to be partially closed and traffic is moving slowly.

More to follow.

Emergency services at the scene

