Three crews sent to Worthing house fire

Three fire engines were sent to a fire at a property in Worthing this afternoon.

The fire service was called at 1.49pm today (Monday, August 6) to a report of a fire at a property in Westdean Road, Worthing, a spokesman said.

Fire engines were called to Westdean Road

Three engines were sent to the scene.

A fire in the ground floor lounge was extinguished using two breathing apparatus and one high pressure hose reel, confirmed the spokesman.

One male was handed over to the ambulance service, the spokesman said.

Crews left the scene at 2.52pm.

