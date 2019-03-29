Three fire engines respond to Worthing house fire

Three engines were called to a house fire in a Worthing residential street.
A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to a fire at a property in Clyde Road, Durrington, at 12.22pm this afternoon (March 29).
Three engines from Worthing were sent to the scene, and crews found a fiew which had spread into the roof, the spokesman said.
Pictures from the scene show damage to the roof and firefighters on ladders examining a charred hole.
Two hose reels, two breathing apparatus and a smoke cloak were used to fight the flames, the spokesman said, which have now been extinguished.
The spokesman said crews remain on the scene, damping down.