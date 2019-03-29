Three fire engines respond to Worthing house fire

Three engines were called to a house fire in a Worthing residential street.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to a fire at a property in Clyde Road, Durrington, at 12.22pm this afternoon (March 29).

Fire engines on the scene in Clyde Road SUS-190329-130323001

Three engines from Worthing were sent to the scene, and crews found a fiew which had spread into the roof, the spokesman said.

Pictures from the scene show damage to the roof and firefighters on ladders examining a charred hole.

Two hose reels, two breathing apparatus and a smoke cloak were used to fight the flames, the spokesman said, which have now been extinguished.

The spokesman said crews remain on the scene, damping down.

Fire engines on the scene in Clyde Road SUS-190329-130312001

Fire engines on the scene in Clyde Road SUS-190329-130300001

Firefighters respond to the fire in Clyde Road SUS-190329-134156001

Firefighters respond to the fire in Clyde Road SUS-190329-134133001

Firefighters respond to the fire in Clyde Road SUS-190329-134207001