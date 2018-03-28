Three people stabbed in Littlehampton

Two teenagers have suffered serious injuries in a triple stabbing in Littlehampton, police said.
Police were called to Terminus Road, Littlehampton, at 2.45pm today (Wednesday, March 28) following reports of three people being stabbed.
A 17-year-old boy has suffered serious and potentially life-threatening injuries, police said.
A 16-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries and was also taken to hospital, the spokesman said.
A third victim, also male, is understood to have also suffered minor injuries, said police.
Police said: "There are two suspects currently outstanding and police believe the five are known to each other.
"Investigation is ongoing."