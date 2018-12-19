Three people suffer minor injuries after Worthing collision

The scene in Marine Crescent
Police received a report of a two car collision in Worthing yesterday evening (Tuesday, December 18).

Two cars had collided in Marine Crescent, Worthing, at 6.47pm, police said.

Both drivers and a passenger of one of the cars suffered minor injuries, confirmed police.

