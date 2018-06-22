Three sought in investigation into Worthing burglary

Police would like to speak to three men they say are suspected to be connected to a burglary in Worthing.

Daniel Yeoman, 30, Alan Gale, 35, and Kingsley Hamilton, 28 are all suspected with being involved with the break-in on June 13.

Police said the Findon Valley Service Station in Findon Road was broken into at 4.30am and money and cigarettes were taken.

Officers have been trying to trace the trio in the Worthing area, however they are yet to be found, Sussex Police added.

Anyone who knows where they might be is asked to contact police at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal, quoting Operation Ravenclaw.