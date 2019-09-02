Three taken to hospital after collision closes A27 in Poling

The A27 in Poling was closed in both directions late yesterday evening due to a multi-vehicle collision.

Emergency services attended the incident, which took place between the A284 Crossbush and the A280 Clapham, at around 9.40pm.

An ambulance service spokesman confirmed that three patients were assessed and treated at the scene, before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

None were in a life-threatening condition, the spokesman said.

Emergency services at the scene

