Three Worthing parks retain green flag status as one loses award

Three parks in Worthing have been awarded the Green Flag for the highest environmental standards and beautiful maintenance.

Highdown Gardens, Field Place and Marine Gardens were awarded the Keep Britain Tidy charity gold standard.

Marine Gardens in Worthing

Councillor Edward Crouch, Worthing Borough Council’s Executive Member for Digital and Environmental Services, said: “This is great news for the three excellent and much loved green spaces.

“Good news keeps coming for Highdown after the award of Lottery funds earlier this month and Field Place and Marine Gardens really are outstanding places in which to rest or play.”

For Field Place, the venue owned by the borough council but operated by South Downs Leisure as a wedding and corporate function venue, judges have now put the venue in the highest possible award bracket with the new wedding garden deemed to be particularly impressive, a council spokesman said.

Beach House Park lost its Green Flag but the spokesman confirmed the council has pledged to have thorough review of the aims and purposes of the green space with new Parks and Foreshore Manager Philippa Reece – who is an experienced Green Flag judge tasked with bringing forward proposals.

Meanwhile Denton Gardens, entered for the first time, also failed to be included but with plenty of pointers towards a successful bid next year, the spokesman said.

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “It’s fantastic that we have more Green Flag Awards in the UK than ever before, joined this year by 131 International winners.

“Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.

“We congratulate each and every winner on their fantastic achievement.”

