Tollbridge repairs to begin after cyclist breaks arm to avoid sinkhole

Stabilisation work to a riverbank support at the Old Shoreham Tollbridge is set to begin after a cyclist broke their arm trying to avoid a sinkhole.

The River Adur eroded the support next to the timber bridge on the western side, resulting in a sinkhole on the approach road last month, West Sussex Highways said.

Picture: Malcolm Bull

It comes after Geoff Pike broke his arm while swerving to avoid the 2ft-wide ditch in April; click here to read more.

Since then, the tollbridge has been partially open, with reduced-width access for pedestrians. Equestrians cannot use it at present and cyclists have to dismount.

The stabilisation work will enable the bridge to be fully opened again but there will have to be a full closure for about nine days from 23 May, including the bank holiday, a Highways spokesman said.

They added: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused and realise that, due to other works in the area, there is no convenient local alternative route across the river.

Picture: Malcolm Bull

“To try to minimise the inconvenience for residents, we will be operating a shuttle bus, free-of-charge, during the closure period. This will include the bank holiday weekend.

“The bus will be a 28-seater with wheelchair access and can accommodate up to two bicycles each journey, subject to space, on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Collection/drop-off points will be on the western side of the bridge on Old Shoreham Road, outside of Ricardo’s, and at the bus stop outside of The Red Lion on the eastern side.”