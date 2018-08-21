Town remembers Canadian servicemen at annual service

Residents and dignitaries gathered on Worthing seafront on Sunday to remember the wartime service of Canadian servicemen.

Many of the Canadian soldiers stationed in and around Worthing before the 1942 Dieppe Raid lost their lives in the mission.

Sunday’s event, held on the anniversary of the raid, remembered not just those who had lost their lives but all Canadians stationed in the town to aid the wartime effort.

Pam Vowles, of charity Canadian Roots UK, which organises the annual ceremony, said: “It was a lousy day but we were lucky it wasn’t as bad as the previous week. Thanks to everyone for coming.”

Pam opened the proceedings before a Second World War poem was read by Peter Sandon. Commander Corey Bursey, Assistant Naval Advisor for the Canadian High Commission gave an address and laid the first wreath, followed by wreaths laid by mayor Paul Baker and ex-mayor Michael Donin, one of the charity’s patrons. The Last Post was played by Heidi Watkins and Lancing Brass Band played national anthems.

A short parade was led by the standard bearers , and the veterans, 45F Squadron Air Cadets. The event was held at the Canadian memorial, at the bottom of Grand Avenue.