Town show stands now available for booking

Littlehampton Town Council has encouraged local voluntary organisations to take part in its 15th annual town show and family fun day on Saturday, September 8.

The event celebrates the community by showcasing groups and individuals that make the town a ‘wonderful place to live and visit’.

In addition to stage performances and the horticultural and craft show, there will be the vast community marquee with more than 50 interactive stands run by voluntary groups and service providers.

This is where organisations can get involved with the event in order to represent their group and help raise funds. In previous years of the event, organisations have had great success.

Councillor Ian Buckland, chair of the community resources committee, said: “The community marquee brings a real sense of togetherness to the town show and family fun day and serves as a great fundraising opportunity for your organisation, so make sure you don’t miss out.”

There are both indoor and outdoor pitches available for booking.

Organisations can apply online for a stall at the event by filling in a form at www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk by Friday, May 21.

For more information, contact the Town Council’s events team on 01903 732063.