A24 closure: Air ambulance attends two vehicle crash

The air ambulance has attended a two vehicle crash which has closed the A24.

An eyewitness told the County Times they had spotted the helicopter landing at the scene at about 5.50pm today, October 8.

The A24 has been closed due to a serious crash

The collision, between Buckbarn and Dial Post southbound, closed the road, West Sussex Fire and Rescue said.

Sussex Police urged drivers to avoid the area.

One person who was trapped in a car has been rescued, police added.

SECAmb has been approached for comment.

Read more: A24 closure: Person rescued after being trapped in car

Read more: A24 closed due to two car crash

Read more: Decision made on gypsy pitches in Rudgwick

Read more: ‘Let’s get Horsham back on the map’: readers react to call to save town’s shops