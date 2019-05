The A24 in Broadbridge Heath, Horsham, is closed following a collision involving a van and motorcycle.

Traffic reports say the road is closed northbound due to the collision, which happened between the A264 Broadbridge Heath Roundabout and the B2237 Robin Hood Roundabout in Warnham.

A van and motorcycle were involved in the collision in Horsham

The incident is affecting travel from Southwater to Kingsfold and Faygate, reports say.