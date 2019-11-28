A24 partially blocked after accident involving lorry

An accident involving a lorry has caused a partial road closure on the A24 this evening (Thursday), according to traffic reports.

A24 London Road has reportedly been partly blocked southbound, for more than two hours, between Hole Street and the A283 The Pike at Washington.

Traffic

Queuing traffic has been reported towards Worthing.

It was initially reported that the cause of the traffic was a broken down vehicle.

