The A27 has been partially blocked in Worthing after a collision between two vehicles.

Traffic is reported to be queuing after an accident on Titnore Lane at the Angmering/Clapham junction on the A27.

Traffic

The collision is reported to have taken place at the roundabout at the junction of Titnore Lane.

Traffic is queuing southbound along the A280 Long Furlong and eastbound along the A27.