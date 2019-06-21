A27 in Worthing to be closed for six nights

The A27 in Worthing is set to be closed for six nights from Monday (June 24).

As part of the work by Highways England to improve safety along sections of the road, there will be a full overnight closure of the eastbound A27 carriageway between Clapham and the A24 between 8pm and 6am.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place along Long Furlong and the A24.

The overnight closures are in addition to the 24-hour lane closures currently in place in both directions between Cote Street, Worthing, and Dover Lane, Angmering, which will remain in place until July.

Planned new and ongoing road improvements could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

