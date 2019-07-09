A272 reopen after cement lorry blaze

The A272 has reopened near Buckbarn Crossroads after a cement lorry on fire forced police to close the road.

The blaze was put out by firefighters shortly before midday according to a police spokesman.

Officers put in a contraflow system at 1.20pm to ease traffic ahead of a full recovery of the burned out lorry.

The closure caused extremely heavy traffic, with a further crash on the A272 just west of Buckbarn Crossroads adding to drivers’ woes.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Further disruption occurred with a collision between a car and a van on the A272 just west of Buckbarn Crossroads.

“The car driver sustained a foot injury. The van driver was shocked but otherwise unhurt.”

