A broken-down train between Worthing and Angmering has caused delays.

According to Southern Rail, the 14:32 Brighton to Southampton Central service developed a fault at the Durrington-on-Sea station.

Southern Rail

"Unfortunately the fault could not be fixed and the train had to terminate and be taken out of service," a statement on its website said.

The train has now moved, but there are still some delays. Trains may be delayed or cancelled until approximately 5pm, Southern Rail said.