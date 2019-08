A busy road in central Worthing has been partially closed for emergency repairs due to a gas leak.

Work has started today, Wednesday, August 28, in Tarring Road and is scheduled to last a week, until Thursday, September 5.

The road is closed from the roundabout junction with Clifton Road and South Farm Road to Howard Street.

Stagecoach has put the No.10 bus, which runs between Worthing town centre and Durrington, on diversion, via South Farm Road.