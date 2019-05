One of the main roads into Worthing town centre is due to be closed for roadworks all this week.

The A259 is closed due to roadworks, southbound from the Teville Gate roundabout down to around the junction with Lennox Road.

Chapel Road, Worthing. Pic: Google

Signs around the roadworks show disruption is to last from today (May 13) until Friday (May 17).

A diversion is in place that appears to direct drivers from the roundabout back north towards Broadwater.