Cyclist taken to hospital after collision on Worthing roundabout

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision on a roundabout in Worthing.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to Palatine Road at 7.10am to reports a male cyclist had come off his pushbike after colliding with a vehicle.

According to traffic reports, it was on the Yeomans roundabout.

One ambulance was sent to the scene, where paramedics treated the man for head and back pain.

The team decided to take him to Worthing Hospital for further treatment.

The incident caused traffic delays on Littlehampton Road, Palatine Road and Yeoman Road.