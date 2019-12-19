Delays at Gatwick Airport railway station

A lighting fault at Gatwick Airport railway station is causing delays of more that 30 minutes this morning.

The Southern Railway website explains: "Fewer platforms are available at Gatwick Airport which means trains will experience delays whilst crew wait for platforms to become available. As a result, trains are only able to call in the London bound direction. Services from London will not call at Gatwick Airport station."

People travelling this morning are being advised to travel to either Horley or Three Bridges and get a bus to Gatwick.

Both stations are expected to be 'extremely' busier than usual.

Delays are expected up to 9am.