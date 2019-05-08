Driver arrested following four-vehicle collision in Southwick

A man was detained by members of the public before being arrested by police following a four-vehicle collision in Southwick this afternoon.

Police were called to a four-vehicle collision on the A259 Waterside Road, Southwick, at about 1pm today (Wednesday, May 8), a spokesman said.

Members of the public detained a man in his 20s until police arrived at the scene, and he was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, police confirmed.

The suspect has been taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital as a precaution, added police.

Four other people reported minor injuries.

Police said: "A section of the road is likely to remain closed until at least 4.30pm while forensics investigations are carried out at the scene."

The scene in Portslade. Photo by Peter Hewett.

SEE MORE: Hove man jailed over attempting to 'lie his way out of' speeding ticket