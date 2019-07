Police, fire and the ambulance service were called to a collision involving two vehicles in Sompting.

A spokesman for the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to Avon Close at 12.22pm on Sunday (July 28).

He said no persons were trapped but one person required first aid treatment.

The fire spokesman said the incident was left with police and ambulance.

Crews left the scene at 1.35pm.

The ambulance service has been approached for comment.