Fed-up Worthing councillors throw birthday party for nuisance pothole

Two fed-up Worthing councillors have thrown a birthday party for a nuisance pothole.

To mark the two year anniversary of the appearance of the pothole, Martin McCabe and Bob Smytherman 'celebrated' with a cake and candles by the hole on Palatine Road.

Martin said: "Local people are sick of this pothole. It's been reported many times, including by me. The repairs keep failing. So we've thrown the pothole a birthday party to highlight the problem out of sheer desperation.

We're urging the Council to get a grip and fix our roads. National Pothole Day is January 15th. We've started early and are encouraging local people to take part and motivate the Council to sort this out."

Bob, who is also Worthing's town crier, sang Happy Birthday to the hole. He then went on to describe it as 'horrendous' and 'just an absolute nightmare for people around here'.

This is what West Sussex County Council has been doing to tackle potholes.

Councillor Bob Smytherman holding a birthday cake for the pothole

West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.