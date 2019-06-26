Free bus travel for Armed Forces personnel on Saturday

Stagecoach South is offering free bus travel to Armed Forces personnel carrying ID on Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

The transport company said it recognises the contribution from Armed Forces troops, past and present, and is offering free bus travel to Armed Forces personnel carrying a military ID card and to veterans wearing the veteran’s badge on the day.

Armed Forces Day is a day for the nation to recognise and support the men and women who make up the armed forces community, both past and present.

Events to mark the day are taking place in both Worthing – at Steyne Gardens – and Littlehampton – at the Seafront Greens.

Edward Hodgson, managing director of Stagecoach South, said: “Once again, we are proud to be supporting Armed Forces Day. Through our support we hope we can send a clear message to our Armed Forces communities in Surrey, Sussex and Hampshire that we appreciate and recognise the commitment they have made to our country over the years.”

Stagecoach Group signed the Ministry of Defence’s Armed Forces Corporate Covenant in support of the Armed Forces Community. As a signatory of the Covenant, the company recognises the value serving personnel; regular and reservists, veterans and military families contribute to both the country and businesses across the country.

