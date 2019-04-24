Goring man dies on the A259 in Littlehampton

A man from Goring has died on the A259 in Littlehampton.

Sussex Police has released a statement on the incident. He said: "At 1am on Monday (22 April) a 54-year-old Goring man was found lying by his pedal cycle on the verge of the A259 in Worthing Road, Littlehampton. There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer is continuing enquiries.

"The man is believed to have fallen ill while riding his cycle and sadly died at the roadside. It is not believed that any other vehicle or person was involved."