The A27 has been partially closed in Shoreham due to heavy flooding.

Traffic reports show one lane closed eastbound on the A27 between the Sompting Roundabout and the Steyning turn-off at Steyning Road.

Traffic

According to reports, there is a 'gully sucker' - a type of specialised tank truck which can suck wastewater and mud and sludge out of hollows - on the scene clearing the road.

Traffic is backed up significantly through Lancing.