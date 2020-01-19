Lancing road closure expected to cause traffic congestion

One of Lancing's most frequently used roads is closing for roadworks, residents have been warned.

West Sussex County Council has announced work will commence in South Street on Monday, February 3, between the junction with Freshbrook Road and the entrance to the ASDA supermarket.

South Street. Pic: Google

A pedestrian crossing island is being rebuilt, according to the county council.

The road closure order will last until February 14, the notice said, although it goes on to say that once enforced, the closure order could last up to 18 months unless work is completed before then.

Diversions will be in place during the work.