Long Furlong accident: community mourns motorcyclist who died

The community has paid its respects to a motorcyclist who died in an accident in Long Furlong yesterday evening.

Police were called to an accident in on the A280 at around 4.40pm yesterday, where police said the motorcyclist had come off their bike.

Police respond to the tragic accident on the A280

Later, a police spokesman confirmed the man had died. The road was closed between Water Lane and the junction with the A27 for several hours yesterday evening while police assessed the scene, but it has now reopened.

On Facebook, the community came out to pay their respects to the man who died. Michelle Huggett said: “This is so sad he passed us on his bike our thoughts are with the family x” Charlotte Johnson added: “Rest in peace, have fond memories. You were a good man.” Claire Mitchell said: “So sad to hear this news, my thoughts are with the family.” Corrie Carter-White and Christine Kirk passed their condolences to the friends and family of the man, and James David said he was ‘so very, very saddened by hearing this’.

A spokesman for the force said: "If anyone witnessed or has any information to assist police, call 101 and quote Op Brook."