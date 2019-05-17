Major roadworks scheme set to begin on A27

A major roadworks scheme is set to begin on the A27, as part of planning permission for the new Shopwyke Lakes development.

Starting on Monday, May 20, the A27 Portfield scheme will commence on a number of roads, including the A27 Chichester bypass, A27 Westhampnett bypass, Portfield Way, Shopwhyke Road and Oving Road.

Roadworks

According to a spokesperson for the developers, the roadworks are scheduled to continue until autumn 2020, as part of the new Shopwyke Lakes development, 'which will bring 585 much-needed new homes and community facilities to Shopwhyke Road'.

It added: "The A27 Portfield scheme is a major project which forms part of the planning consent for the Shopwyke Lakes development, benefiting the wider community, by enhancing pedestrian and cycle links throughout the local area.

"Working closely with Highways England and West Sussex County Council, we have made every effort to minimise the disruption for local residents and businesses whilst we carry out the roadworks, but recognise that there is likely to be some disruption for those travelling on the affected roads – particularly during peak hours.

“We’d like to apologise in advance for any disruption experienced during the planned works, and encourage the local community to visit www.a27portfield.co.uk, where they can find out the latest information on the roadworks, along with answers to any questions they may have.”

Throughout the roadworks, the road lane widths on the A27 Chichester Bypass and A27 Westhampnett bypass will be narrowed, with the speed limit reduced to ensure the safety of the workforce, the developers confirmed.

In order to 'minimise disruption', the majority of the works are planned to go ahead simultaneously to reduce the overall construction period and the same number of lanes as currently provided on the highway network will be maintained.

Roadworks will take place Monday to Friday during daytime hours with night working 'kept to a minimum'.