Major train delays across Sussex due to flooding

Major disruption across the Sussex rail network is being caused by heavy rain and flooding in areas.

Southern Rail is strongly advising people not to travel between Brighton and Gatwick Airport. It later advised anyone travelling to Gatwick Airport to use alternative means to get there.

Southern explained: "Due to the consistent rainfall, the water level has reached rail level height, this means trains are not able to to travel over the track. Network Rail have dispatched track maintenance teams to the area, to assess and take whatever action may help."

There are no services between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges and attempts are being made to run services between Brighton and Haywards Heath.

Flooding has also been reported at both Hever and Crowborough.

