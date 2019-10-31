Person cut free from vehicle after collision in Rustington

A person has been taken to hospital after being cut free from a vehicle in Rustington.

Emergency services were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A259 at the junction with Mill Lane at 9.50pm on Wednesday (October 30).

A fire service spokesman said crews were called after reports an individual was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

Working alongside the ambulance service, the individual was freed from the vehicle with the help of hydraulic rescue equipment.

They were then taken to hospital.

Three other people were able to free themselves from a second vehicle and were assessed at the scene, the fire service said.

Two crews from Littlehampton and a heavy rescue tender from Worthing were sent to the scene.

The ambulance service has been approached for comment.