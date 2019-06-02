Planned roadworks in Sussex

Here is a summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week, Monday, June 3 to Sunday, June 9.

The information supplied by Highways England is correct as of May 31 but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. A Highways England spokesperson said: "All our improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible."

Roadworks

A27 Arundel: Footway and cycleway works

Work to improve safety takes place this week on the A27 by undertaking improvements to the footway and cycleway between Poling Street and Arundel Road. On Monday, there will be a full closure of the westbound carriageway between the A280 junction and the A284 for two nights between 8pm and 6am. A fully signed diversion will be in place via the A280, A259 and the A284.

A27 Falmer: Street lighting renewals

Works to improve the network continue this week on the A27 at Falmer. From Monday, there will be a full closure of the westbound A27 exit slip road to the A270 for three nights between 8pm and 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the next available junction. In addition, from Monday there will be a full closure of the westbound A27 entry slip from the B2123 for five nights between 8pm and 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the next available junction

A27 Warblington: Signage repair

Works to improve the network take place this week on the A27. On Monday 3 June, there will be a full closure of the A27 westbound exit slip road to the A259 overnight between 8pm and 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the next available junction.

A27 Worthing: Construction

Work to improve safety continues this week by repairing sections of the A27. There are currently 24 hour lane closures in both directions between Cote Street and Dover Lane. These will remain in place until July 2019. In addition, From Wednesday, there will be full overnight closures of the A27 carriageway in both directions between 8pm and 6am each night, more details below. A clearly signed diversion for these closures will be in place as follows:

Wednesday, June 5 - Westbound from Offington (A24) to Crossbush (A284). Diversion via A24, A283, B2139 onto A29/A284

Thursday, June 6 - Westbound from Offington (A24) to Crossbush (A284). Diversion via A24, A283, B2139 onto A29/A284

Friday, June7 - Eastbound from Crossbush Roundabout (A284) to Offington Corner (A24). Diversion via A284, A259, A280 onto A24.

M23 junctions 8 to 10, Surrey: Smart Motorways

Work to improve journeys continues this week on the M23. On Tuesday for one night, there will be lane closures leading to a full carriageway closure of the junction 9 exit slips north and southbound between 9pm and 5am. There will be a fully signed diversion route in place at junction 10 via A2011, A23, Airport Way and into Gatwick Airport. On Tuesday 4 June for 3 nights, there will also be a full closure of the Crawley to Godstone link northbound from the M23 onto the M25.

On Wednesday for one night, there will be lane closures leading to a full closure of the junction 9 exit slip northbound between 8pm and 5am. There will be a fully signed diversion route via junction 10 of the M23, A2011, A23, Airport Way and into Gatwick Airport.

Safety at roadworks

Highways England said it is working with the industry and road users to 'reduce the risks of working on the roads'.

For the safety of road workers and all road users, when you are approaching roadworks, please obey the following:

- Keep within the speed limit – it is there for your safety.

- Get into the correct lane in good time – don’t keep switching.

- Concentrate on the road ahead, not the roadworks.

- Be alert for works’ traffic leaving or entering roadworks.

- Keep a safe distance – there could be queues in front.

- Observe all signs – they are there to help you.

- And be alert for road workers, the roads are their workplace.