Police partially close A27 and respond to car accident

Sussex Police has partially closed off part of the A27 and responded to a car accident.

According to a Sussex Police spokesman, officers were called at 3.45pm to the Shoreham flyover to reports of a collision involving two cars which was blocking the road.

One person involved reported feeling dizzy and had bumped their head, a police spokesman said.

This comes as Adur and Worthing Police tweeted at around 4.20pm to say it had closed the outside lane of the eastbound carriageway of the A27 at Lancing Manor roundabout.

The tweet warned drivers that queues were forming all the way back to the Lyons Farm traffic lights.

According to traffic reports, this lane closure was due to carriageway works rather than the collision.

The lane closure, near the Grinstead Lane roundabout. Picture: Twitter/Adur and Worthing Police

The paper has approached Adur and Worthing Police on Twitter to see if these two incidents are linked.