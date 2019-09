The A27 in Shoreham is partially blocked following a collision between two cars.

The road is partially blocked westbound by the Sussex Pad Traffic Lights, according to reports.

Travel news

The incident is causing queuing traffic.

More to follow.

SEE MORE: Watch Worthing armed robber 'flee in panic' after dad and daughter, 11, pelt him with groceries

Shoreham woman crowned Miss Brighton, finally achieving her dream

Bereaved Shoreham dad runs Littlehampton 10k in memory of his 11-year-old daughter